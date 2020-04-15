James Johnston

James William Johnston, 96, Fargo, died on April 11, 2020 at Bethany on University, Fargo.
Jim was born to William A. and Ilma E. Johnston in Cripple Creek, Colo., on Dec. 27, 1923. He was raised in Forest River where he graduated in 1941.
Following graduation, he joined the Army and for the next four years served tours of duty in both Europe and Japan. He returned to enroll at North Dakota State University where he was a member of the Theta Chi social fraternity, Blue Key, the Letterman's Club, became president of the Senior Class, and was known as “Jumping Jimmy J” on NDSU's basketball team.
It was at college that Jim met Joyce Edith Gackle. They were married Aug. 15, 1948, a marriage that lasted 57 years until Joyce's passing in 2005.
Upon graduation from NDSU, the couple moved to Bismarck where Jim taught at Bismarck High School and became head basketball coach at Bismarck Junior College. Shortly thereafter, Jim and his brother-in-law formed a real estate partnership called Robert James Real Estate Co. In 1957, Jim was elected to the North Dakota legislature where he represented Burleigh County for eight years. While living in Bismarck, Jim was also active with the Masons, Shriners, Elks, and American Legion organizations, and was president of the North Dakota Realtors Association.
In 1964, Jim joined the Melroe Manufacturing Co. (now Bobcat), where he became vice president of sales and marketing. Jim and his family lived in Minneapolis, Lisbon, and Fargo during his Bobcat days and later moved to Battle Creek, Mich., where he was a vice president of Clark Equipment (which had acquired Melroe).
Upon retiring, Jim and Joyce lived in Venice, Fla., and summered at their lake home in Detroit Lakes, Minn.
He was an avid reader of history, a golf enthusiast, a master bridge player, and a loyal supporter of the North Dakota State Bison teams and the St. Louis Cardinal baseball team.
Jim is survived by his three children, Scott (Diane), Sheboygan, Wis., Paul (Mitzi), Miami, Fla., Ann (Mike) Schutz, Fargo; partner, Marge Haggart, Fargo; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family requests donations be made to: Jim and Joyce Johnston Math Scholarship Endowment, NDSU Foundation, P. O. Box 5144, Fargo, ND 58102.
Memories and online condolences may be shared by visiting www.hansonrunsvold.com.
Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home - Fargo.
