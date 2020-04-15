James Johnston

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

James William Johnston, 96, Fargo, died on April 11, 2020 at Bethany on University, Fargo.

Jim was born to William A. and Ilma E. Johnston in Cripple Creek, Colo., on Dec. 27, 1923. He was raised in Forest River where he graduated in 1941.

Following graduation, he joined the Army and for the next four years served tours of duty in both Europe and Japan. He returned to enroll at North Dakota State University where he was a member of the Theta Chi social fraternity, Blue Key, the Letterman's Club, became president of the Senior Class, and was known as “Jumping Jimmy J” on NDSU's basketball team.

It was at college that Jim met Joyce Edith Gackle. They were married Aug. 15, 1948, a marriage that lasted 57 years until Joyce's passing in 2005.

Upon graduation from NDSU, the couple moved to Bismarck where Jim taught at Bismarck High School and became head basketball coach at Bismarck Junior College. Shortly thereafter, Jim and his brother-in-law formed a real estate partnership called Robert James Real Estate Co. In 1957, Jim was elected to the North Dakota legislature where he represented Burleigh County for eight years. While living in Bismarck, Jim was also active with the Masons, Shriners, Elks, and American Legion organizations, and was president of the North Dakota Realtors Association.