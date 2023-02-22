James "Jim" Kostelecky

BISMARCK - Jim, 84, passed into eternal life on February 5 at St. Vincent's Sacred Heart Hospice after a valiant battle with cancer. His loving family held him close every step of the way.

Jim was born on Valentine's Day, 1938 to Henry W. & Helen B. (Hatzenbiler) Kostelecky & raised in Dickinson. He joined the National Guard & was a long-time member. He attended Dickinson State College for one year & then joined the Northern Pacific Railroad. Jim married his high school sweetheart, Audrey (Pavlicek) on August 12, 1961 & called her his "bride" for 61 beautiful years. After six years at Northern Pacific, Jim attended Wahpeton State School of Science graduating in 1967. Jim then began his career at MDU where he worked for 33 years, until his retirement in 2001.

Jim was a formidable softball player & later, a firm & respected umpire. He enjoyed many sports such as water skiing, hunting, fishing & bowling. He was a phenomenal gardener & loved making sausage & butchering with Tony Pavlicek (father-in-law), Gordy Pavlicek (brother-in-law), Henry (Dad) & later, with his son, Jim. He had the extraordinary ability to fix anything that was well beyond its useful life & taught his son to do the same. Jim enjoyed bridge & card club with Audrey & also fierce pinochle games with his friends & family, especially his grandkids.

Jim filled his kids' lives with fun & love, telling them that they were the "best part of Mom & his life." He did the same for his grandkids & never missed sending annual Grandkids Day cards (a holiday manufactured by his grandkids) to them, enclosing a little cash, & his signature "Loads of Love." When Jim was diagnosed with glioblastoma (terminal brain cancer), his only concern was for his family, especially his wife, Audrey. Jim fought a courageous battle against the cancer for his family, rather than himself, and they were lovingly with him along the way. Until the very end, his only concern was for Audrey who is now, as promised, lovingly protected by their family. Jim's family cherishes his memory now that God has called him home.

Jim is survived by his wife, Audrey; children, Jim (Kerry) Kostelecky, California/North Dakota; Cindy (Kerry Paulson) Kostelecky, Virginia; Nancy (Greg) Sowards, North Carolina; grandchildren Gabe (Anna), Savannah, Henry, Elizabeth, & Audrey; great grandchild James; siblings Ted (Marge), Patty, Marilyn (Ron), & Ron (Rita); brother-in-law Gordy (Linda) & extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents & sister, Shirley (Vic).

Mass of Christian burial at 10am Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 1919 N Second St, Bismarck. Cremation has taken place. Visitation 5-6pm followed by rosary/vigil service Friday, Feb. 24 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Burial at 10:00 a.m. Monday, Feb. 27 at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

