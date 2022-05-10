BISMARCK - James J. Schmidt, 89, of Bismarck, formerly of Kintyre, ND, passed away May 7, 2022, at St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck, ND. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10:30 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton, ND. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. A livestream of James's funeral service will be available at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com under his obituary.