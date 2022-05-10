 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James J. Schmidt

  • Updated
  • 0
James J. Schmidt

James J. Schmidt

BISMARCK - James J. Schmidt, 89, of Bismarck, formerly of Kintyre, ND, passed away May 7, 2022, at St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck, ND. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10:30 AM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Linton, ND. Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM with a prayer service at 7:00 PM at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will be at St. Anthony Catholic Cemetery. A livestream of James's funeral service will be available at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com under his obituary.

Share memories and sign online guest book at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com. Dahlstrom Funeral Home of Wishek/Napoleon/Kulm, ND entrusted with arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico: Teen’s death triggers outcry over femicide rate

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News