James Iverson

James “Jim” Iverson, 90, New Town, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home. Jim was born Feb. 26, 1930, to Clarence and Thea (Holden) Iverson, at the family farm, south of Tioga. Jim attended elementary school at the Iverson rural school and graduated from Tioga High School in 1947. He worked at Simon's Department Store in Tioga and as a bookkeeper for Great Northern Railroad in Minot. While working for the railroad, he attended night classes at the Minot Business College. In 1951, he was drafted by the U.S. Army and served as a medic in Korea during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1953.
Before Jim went to serve his country, he met Ardine “Deanie” Ulrich at a dance in Van Hook. Their courtship survived the war and they were married May 12, 1954, the first wedding at the new St. Anthony Catholic Church in New Town, where they remained lifelong members. They made their home in Tioga where Jim worked for Swenson's Super Market and later at Amerada Petroleum as well as on the family farm.
In 1957, they moved to New Town where Jim worked for Ulrich Mercantile until he became a manager of the New Town Super Valu, which he later purchased. He retired from farming when he was 75. In 2011, he sold Super Valu and retired completely, at the age of 81. Jim was active in civic affairs, holding offices in Kiwanis, Chamber of Commerce, and Marine Club, as well as serving on the city council for several years. He was also a member of Beck-Shervan-Foreman American Legion Post 290 of New Town for over 60 years.
Jim and Deanie had ten children – five boys and five girls. All graduated from New Town High School. The Iverson family enjoyed going to Twins baseball games starting in 1964. They spent many hours on Lake Sakakawea and through the years made many trips to Hawaii with all their children and several grandchildren. Medora was also a yearly trip for them. They met at a dance and continued dancing throughout the years. They celebrated their last public dance together in January, at Lake Havasu City, Ariz., where they have spent part of the winter for the past several years. Blessed be his memory among us.
Jim is survived by his wife of 66 years, Deanie Iverson; children, David Iverson (Darla) of Lake Audubon, John Iverson (Margie) of New Town, Betsy Gerhart (Jeff) of Garrison, Joe Iverson of New Town, Amy Olson (Craig) of Bismarck, Margie Bangen (Jeff) of New Town, Tony Iverson of New Town, Heidi Tveter (Mike) of New Town, and Maria Stelter (Shawn) of Beulah; grandchildren, Eric Iverson (Jennifer), Nathan Iverson (Mandi), Jade Iverson, Kane Iverson, Judd Iverson, Shelby Baker, Kinda Johnson, Dustin Olson (Trisha), Libby Kieley (Fred), Colin Olson, Whitney Wentzell (Chad), MacKenzie Bangen, Jake Bangen, Billie Weathers (Jarod), Faith Iverson, Morgan and Jetta Tveter, Cael, Jory and Chloe Voigt; 25 great-grandchildren; sisters, Doree Goscilla (Leo) and Shirley Haggin, both of San Jose, CA; brother-in-law, RJ “Punky” Ulrich of Sun City West, AZ; sisters-in-law, Mary Ellen Iverson of New Town and Debbie Iverson of Tioga; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Thea Iverson; son, William “Bill” Iverson; grandson, Paul Iverson; brothers, Donnie and Cliff Iverson; parents-in-law, Reuben and Bessie Ulrich; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.
Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at St. Anthony Catholic Church, New Town.
Visitation: Noon to 5 p.m. Thursday at Langhans Funeral Home, Parshall.
Rosary: 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Interment: New Town Cemetery, New Town, and following the burial lunch will be served at the Iverson home at 410 3rd St N in New Town.
(www.langhansfuneralhome.com)
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.