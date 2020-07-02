James Iverson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

James “Jim” Iverson, 90, New Town, died Monday, June 29, 2020, at his home. Jim was born Feb. 26, 1930, to Clarence and Thea (Holden) Iverson, at the family farm, south of Tioga. Jim attended elementary school at the Iverson rural school and graduated from Tioga High School in 1947. He worked at Simon's Department Store in Tioga and as a bookkeeper for Great Northern Railroad in Minot. While working for the railroad, he attended night classes at the Minot Business College. In 1951, he was drafted by the U.S. Army and served as a medic in Korea during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged in 1953.

Before Jim went to serve his country, he met Ardine “Deanie” Ulrich at a dance in Van Hook. Their courtship survived the war and they were married May 12, 1954, the first wedding at the new St. Anthony Catholic Church in New Town, where they remained lifelong members. They made their home in Tioga where Jim worked for Swenson's Super Market and later at Amerada Petroleum as well as on the family farm.