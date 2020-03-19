James M. Hartze passed peacefully on March 15, 2020 at the age of 79. James was born to Wilma and Mike Hartze on February 24, 1941 in Hazen, North Dakota. He married Shirley Hartze in Regent, North Dakota on Nov. 5, 1962. He worked for PPG for 31 years and retired in 2006 at the age of 65. After retiring he enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending the winters in warmer states. When he wasn't traveling he enjoyed boating, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

James is survived by his wife Shirley, his two sons, Mark (Tina) Hartze and Scott (Stacie) Hartze, his six grandchildren, Brittany Hartze, Mariah (Brandon) Eckhardt, Tony Calvillo, Roman Hartze, Kirsten Hartze, Zach Hartze and his two great-grandchildren Keelin Eckhardt and Rowen Eckhardt. He is also survived by his siblings Bob (Sonja) Hartze, Carmen (Bob) Vasichek and Gary (June) Hartze.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

He was preceded in death by his parents Wilma and Mike Hartze.

In this unknown time with the COVID-19 pandemic, attending a visitation may not be in your best health interest. Please be with us in prayer and reflection as we hold a private memorial mass. Inurnment will take place at St. Martin Cemetery in Valley City, Ohio. Contributions may be made to St. Martin of Tours Cemetery Fund, 1800 Station Rd, Valley City, OH 44280 or Regent Cemetery Fund, Regent, North Dakota.

Online condolences may be left at www.waitefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of James Hartze as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.