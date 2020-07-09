James Grenstiener

For most of Jim's life he was employed in the food industry as chef and meat cutter. He held various positions at Brock Hotel Corporation at several locations. He was then promoted to kitchen manager in Racine, Wisc. Jim returned to North Dakota and continued his career in the food industry. Jim then moved his family to Bismarck and worked at the Doublewood Inn in Bismarck as kitchen manager. He was a meat cutter at M & W and Dan's Supermarket in Bismarck. At the time of his death and for the last 14 years he was a meat cutter at Sam's Club in Bismarck. He was also self-employed in his own catering service.