James Grenstiener

James “Jim” Alan Grenstiener, 64, Mandan, went fishing in heaven July 6, 2020, due to complications after triple bypass surgery. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 13, at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.
He was born July 27, 1955, to George and Irene (Thielen) Grenstiener in Minot. He attended Minot Public Schools and graduated from Minot High school in 1974. He attended Bottineau School of Forestry.
He married Carlene Hammer Dec. 27, 1975. From this union four children were born, Becky, Jenn, Matthew and Cody.
For most of Jim's life he was employed in the food industry as chef and meat cutter. He held various positions at Brock Hotel Corporation at several locations. He was then promoted to kitchen manager in Racine, Wisc. Jim returned to North Dakota and continued his career in the food industry. Jim then moved his family to Bismarck and worked at the Doublewood Inn in Bismarck as kitchen manager. He was a meat cutter at M & W and Dan's Supermarket in Bismarck. At the time of his death and for the last 14 years he was a meat cutter at Sam's Club in Bismarck. He was also self-employed in his own catering service.
He was a fantastic cook. He loved cooking for family gatherings and could always come up with delicious meals.
Jim's family was his life. He loved nothing more than spending time with them on family outings where he was always happy being the chef for everyone.
He was an avid outdoorsman. Fly Fishing was his greatest relaxation. He loved to hunt and spent 40 years on family hunting trips. He spent many hours hunting and fishing with his sons, Matthew and Cody.
Jim played an integral role in organizing the Missouri Valley Fly Fishing Club. He was very actively involved in Bismarck Special Olympics and held several positions in the organization including ski coach. He was also very active in The Sporting Chance Program.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Carlene; children, Becky (Gene) Benner, Jenn (Ron) Gensburg, Matthew Grenstiener and Cody (Brenda) Grenstiener; grandchildren, Haleigh Gensburg and Sarah Benner; step-grandchildren, Cameron Hofer, Braden Hofer and Austin Hofer; brother and sisters, Dave (Laurie) Grenstiener, Carol (Harv) Svee, Lois (Tim Schulz) Bossert, Joan (Ken) Sharp, and Betty Lee; brothers-in-law, Lorne (Bob) Hammer and Craig (Michele) Hammer; sisters-in-law, Carol (Corrie) Huber, Connie Vetter, Dolly Mickelson, Cindy (Whitey) Fredriksen; special niece, Lisa Griffin Sanders, and furry companion, Penny; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Bob Bossert, Bud Shulze and Jerome Mickelson; mother-and-father-in-law, Lorne and Deloris Hammer; and his best friend, Cash Dog.
To share memories of Jim and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.
