James Glatt

James G. Glatt, 85, passed away Jan. 18, 2020, in Henderson, Nev. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 806 E Broadway, Bismarck. There will be no visitation. Cremation has taken place.
Burial will be held 3 p.m. Friday at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
Jim was born Aug. 7, 1934, the seventh of 14 children, to Roney and Theresia Glatt in Napoleon. After two years of service during the Korean Conflict, he married Alvina Braun in 1958 and together they pursued their adventure in Bismarck.
Jim started his business career loading bread trucks at Sweetheart Bakery. Jim, however, was an entrepreneur: first buying and renting farmland and then purchasing his first business in 1967, Northbrook Laundromat and Dry Cleaners.
In 1972, Jim left Sweetheart Bakery and with a partner purchased Kroll's Kitchen on Main Ave in Bismarck. After a short partnership, Jim and Alvina became sole proprietors of Kroll's and their entrepreneurial ambitions exploded.
Over the years, Jim acquired several ownership interests in the hospitality industry including Kroll's Diner, Kuilman's Motel, Hardee's, Orange Julius, and Wendy's franchises. Jim also invested in other ventures including many varied real estate ventures, egg laying operations, dairy cow leases, and Kirkwood Bank & Trust Co. – always with Alvina and one or both of sons involved.
Jim and Alvina spent many winters in Arizona, until Jim determined there were too many old people in Arizona, and they became residents of Nevada in 2014. Jim enjoyed the many moneymaking opportunities the state of Nevada provided!
Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years, Alvina; sons Kevin (Lee Ann) and Keith (Connie Udby), Bismarck; grandchildren, Dr. Jennifer Glatt (Josh Peterson), Joshua, Kaleb, Kendra, Kendrick, Kayden, and Keegan; siblings, Peter, Marcella, Eleanor, Tony R., Eugene, Betty, Bernie, and Marjorie; and many, many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Joe and John; and sisters Maggie, Lorraine, and Helen.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery.
To share memories of Jim and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.