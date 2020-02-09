James Glatt

James G. Glatt, 85, passed away Jan. 18, 2020, in Henderson, Nev. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 806 E Broadway, Bismarck. There will be no visitation. Cremation has taken place.

Burial will be held 3 p.m. Friday at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Jim was born Aug. 7, 1934, the seventh of 14 children, to Roney and Theresia Glatt in Napoleon. After two years of service during the Korean Conflict, he married Alvina Braun in 1958 and together they pursued their adventure in Bismarck.

Jim started his business career loading bread trucks at Sweetheart Bakery. Jim, however, was an entrepreneur: first buying and renting farmland and then purchasing his first business in 1967, Northbrook Laundromat and Dry Cleaners.

In 1972, Jim left Sweetheart Bakery and with a partner purchased Kroll's Kitchen on Main Ave in Bismarck. After a short partnership, Jim and Alvina became sole proprietors of Kroll's and their entrepreneurial ambitions exploded.

