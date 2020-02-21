James Funk

Funeral services for James "Jim" Funk, 73, Hebron, will be held 11 a.m. CT Saturday, Feb. 22, at the First Baptist Church in Hebron with Pastor David Skjoldal officiating. Military rites will be presented by the Henry Biffert VFW Post 100 of Hebron. Visitation for Jim will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Hebron.

Jim Funk was born Nov. 1, 1946 in Richardton to Adam and Anna (Maershbecker) Funk. He was raised on the family farm 10 miles north of Hebron. He attended the local farm school until seventh grade and graduated in 1964 from Hebron High School. After graduation, he worked for his dad and for the Highway Department and then joined the Marine Corps in November of 1966. After he was honorably discharged in November of 1969, he married Colleen Gaebe on Jan. 30, 1970 in New Salem. They were blessed with three children, Kim, Scott, and Sandee. After they were married, they lived in Bismarck where Jim worked at Simonson Station until they moved back to the family farm. Jim then began his lifelong career of farming and ranching. Due to adverse farming conditions, the family moved to Bismarck in 1992 where Jim managed Parkwood Apartments. After retirement in 2012, Jim and Colleen returned to the farm where he resided until his passing.