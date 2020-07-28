James Foss

James “Jim” Walter Foss, 79, Bismarck, passed away July 20, 2020. A family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Jim was born on a farm near Winner, South Dakota, on June 23, 1941, to Vern and Ann Foss. Jim graduated from Winner High School in May 1959. That same year he married Nancy Weaver on December 3. They had three children: Brad, Lori and Clay. They moved to Mott in June 1972 where Jim was owner of the NAPA Parts Store. In 1979, he was recruited by National Mutual Benefit, and became an insurance agent. Jim worked hard serving clients throughout western North Dakota for 25 years. As a result, he achieved national Agent of the Year several times and retired in 2003. Nancy passed away Jan. 30, 1981, from acute leukemia. On May 2, 1982, Jim married MaryAnn (Schwartz) Griffin and in June 1992, they moved to Bismarck where they have resided ever since – not counting winters in Mesa, Ariz.
Jim loved golfing, fishing, baseball, roller-dancing (in his younger days), oyster stew, kuchen, and visiting with family and friends.
Everyone will miss his booming laughter and kind heart.
Blessed to have shared in his life are his wife, MaryAnn Foss; children, Brad (Bonnie) Foss, Lori (Dion) Friedt and Clay (JoDee) Foss; stepchildren, Danny (Connie) Frisby-Griffin, Wendy (Scott) Friedt and Justin Griffin; older brother, Larry Foss and his wife, Jeri; grandchildren, Mariah, Jillian, and Brady Foss, Andy and Jess (Laura) Friedt, Jade (Ashley), Skyler, and Cody Foss, Maclain and Maison Griffin and LaRae Frisby-Griffin; and great-grandchildren, Boston Foss, Ashanti Madden, Alaina Friedt, and Spencer Wittmer. Also numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-and-sisters-in-law, cousins, and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Nancy; his parents, Vern and Ann Foss; and his oldest brother Wayne Foss.
Please send Cards and condolences to 121 E Edmonton Drive, Bismarck ND 58503.
