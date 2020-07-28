James Foss

Jim was born on a farm near Winner, South Dakota, on June 23, 1941, to Vern and Ann Foss. Jim graduated from Winner High School in May 1959. That same year he married Nancy Weaver on December 3. They had three children: Brad, Lori and Clay. They moved to Mott in June 1972 where Jim was owner of the NAPA Parts Store. In 1979, he was recruited by National Mutual Benefit, and became an insurance agent. Jim worked hard serving clients throughout western North Dakota for 25 years. As a result, he achieved national Agent of the Year several times and retired in 2003. Nancy passed away Jan. 30, 1981, from acute leukemia. On May 2, 1982, Jim married MaryAnn (Schwartz) Griffin and in June 1992, they moved to Bismarck where they have resided ever since – not counting winters in Mesa, Ariz.