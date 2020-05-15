James Flynn

James D. “Jim” Flynn passed away May 10, 2020 at Brookhaven Nursing Center in Carrollton, Texas. Jim was born Feb. 28, 1936 to James and Lucille (Duval) Flynn at the Mandan Hospital. He was the youngest of four children, all who preceded him death. Two sisters Bette Mae McDaniel, Mary Lu Jensen and one brother Eugene “Bud” Flynn.