James Fandrich

James Louis Fandrich was born in New Rockford on Oct. 19, 1945, to Margret (Hogan) and Edward Fandrich. Jim attended school in Carrington and graduated from High School in 1964. From 1964 to 1966, Jim attended the diesel mechanics program at the North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton.
He was then drafted into the Army on Nov. 8, 1967, and served in Vietnam as a radio operator with the Signal Corp. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant E-5 on Nov. 1, 1973. He was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with two Overseas Bars, the Vietnam Accommodation Medal, Marksmanship Medal.
After being discharged, he moved to Langdon for a few years, then moved back to Carrington and worked for Erickson (Case IH) Implement. Following the death of his father in 1982, Jim took over the family farm operations. He was a small grain farmer for over 20 years.
On June 28, 2003, Jim married the Rev. Susan Hauck at the Federated Church in Carrington. He retired from farming in 2006. Jim was a long-standing board member of the Foster County Soil Conservation District.
Due to his need for hemodialysis, Jim and Susan moved to Jamestown in July of 2014. Jim needed skilled nursing care, due to falls he had taken. From 2015-17, he spent weeks to months at Eventide Senior Living Community. In February 2018, he fell and broke his leg again and then spent the last two years of his life as a resident at Eventide. Jim grew quite fond of many of the residents and staff at Eventide.
Jim passed away at the Jamestown Regional Medical Center in Jamestown on the morning of Feb. 22, 2020, at the age of 74.
He will be sorely missed by his loving wife, Susan; siblings, Janet (Paul) Enders, Carson City, Nev., Fay Fandrich, Hutchinson, Minn., Dennis (Ann) Fandrich, Moorhead, Minn., Gail (Rich) Lange, Knob Noster, Mo., Cletus (Patti) Fandrich, Fergus Falls, Minn.; ten nieces and nephews; and goddaughter Jerri Dee Holth.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Margret; brother Marvin; sister-in-law Kathy; nephew Cory Lange; and a long-time buddy Ervin Zimmer.
His visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday; with family present from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m., all at Evans Funeral Home, Carrington.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Federated Church UCC/UMC, Carrington.
Burial will be at the Carrington Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent at www.EvansFuneralHomeND.com.