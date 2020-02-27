James Fandrich

James Louis Fandrich was born in New Rockford on Oct. 19, 1945, to Margret (Hogan) and Edward Fandrich. Jim attended school in Carrington and graduated from High School in 1964. From 1964 to 1966, Jim attended the diesel mechanics program at the North Dakota State School of Science in Wahpeton.

He was then drafted into the Army on Nov. 8, 1967, and served in Vietnam as a radio operator with the Signal Corp. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant E-5 on Nov. 1, 1973. He was awarded the Vietnam Service Medal with two Overseas Bars, the Vietnam Accommodation Medal, Marksmanship Medal.

After being discharged, he moved to Langdon for a few years, then moved back to Carrington and worked for Erickson (Case IH) Implement. Following the death of his father in 1982, Jim took over the family farm operations. He was a small grain farmer for over 20 years.

On June 28, 2003, Jim married the Rev. Susan Hauck at the Federated Church in Carrington. He retired from farming in 2006. Jim was a long-standing board member of the Foster County Soil Conservation District.