James Braley

James (Jim) Leon Braley, Bismarck, formerly of Livingston, Mont., and Paul Smiths, N.Y., went home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Jim was born in Rochester, N.Y., on Feb. 22, 1954 as the first of three children. He spent his summers in the Adirondacks, where he developed a lifelong love of hunting and fishing.
Jim grew up in New York, only 70 miles from his wife, Judy Metzger. It was God's plan to bring them together on a coal construction project 60 miles south of Gillette, Wyoming in 1982. In 1984, Jim and Judy were married and in 1985 they moved to California. While in California they were blessed with two children, Joshua David Braley, born in 1986, and Kimberly Jo Braley, born in 1988.
Jim and Judy's love for the outdoors moved them to Montana in 1992, where they could share that love with their children. In Livingston, Jim was able to pursue one of his greatest passions, fly-fishing, as a guide on the Yellowstone River. He also served as president of the Competitive Soccer Club and became a member of the school board. Jim advocated deeply for soccer to be added to the high school sports, and he was an instrumental part of achieving this goal in Livingston.
In 1974, Jim graduated from SUNY Morrisville with an A.A.S. in natural resources, which led to his career in the concrete industry and construction. He worked with a number of companies including: AG Wassenaar Inc. of Denver, Colo., Cooper Engineering (formerly Cooper & Clark) of Santa Rosa, Calif., Berlogar Geotechnical Consultants, Santa Rosa, Calif., Kleinfelder Inc. of Fairfield, Calif., and Bozeman, Mont., HKM Engineering of Bozeman, Mont., Knife River (formerly JTL) of Bozeman, Mont., Knife River of Bismarck and Graymont Materials Inc. of Saranac Lake, N.Y. Jim's last place of employment was Braun Intertec Corporation of Bismarck.
Jim was outspoken and firm in his beliefs. His faith and love for Jesus Christ gave him love and respect for all people. His involvement with the church and teaching of God's word in small group ministry was dear to his heart. Sharing his faith with others gave him joy and fulfillment in his life.
Jim is survived by his wife, Judy Braley; son, Joshua David Braley; daughter, Kimberly Jo Braley (her fiancé, Brandon Schimmel); brother, Daniel (Lisa) O. Braley; uncle, Theodore Braley; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his sister Carole L. Braley; father, Franklin J. Braley; and mother, Jacqueline D. Braley.
A small service will be held for immediate family and friends at Truth Fellowship Life. A larger memorial service will be held at a date yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, donations can be made to Truth Fellowship Life, 1020 South 12 St. Bismarck, ND 58504.
