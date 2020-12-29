James Beck

James was born April 28, 1949 in Mayville to Ernest and Darlene (Smiley) Beck. He graduated from Central High School in Grand Forks in 1968 and served in the Navy from 1968-72. He married Janet Hegebush in 1973. They raised two children. Over the years Jim worked as a Teamster, an independent trucker, a salesperson in the retail industry and subsequently a Realtor in North Dakota and Casa Grande, Arizona. He served as Exalted Ruler of the Mandan Elks in 1993-94.