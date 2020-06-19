Jack Morey, 88, longtime Velva area farmer, died peacefully Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Trinity Homes in Minot. He recently had additional care by Trinity Hospice and died with his loving family by his side.
William Eugene Jack Morey was born Nov. 27, 1931, in Minot, to William and Ethel (Jack) Morey. He was raised on the family farm in North Prairie Township of McHenry County, attended school in Minot, graduated from Minot High School in 1949 and attended Minot State College. As a young adult he was employed on the family farm and by Great Northern Railroad.
Jack married Ardith Lindlauf Feb. 20, 1952, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Minot.
They made their home on the Morey family farm and were the proud parents of two children, Mike and Cindy. Jack took over the family farm and continued with Great Northern then Burlington Northern Railroad as a clerk at Gavin Yard for 37 years until he retired in 1993. Jack always said that he didn't work a day in his life because he always enjoyed what he did.
Jack was a longtime member of Augustana Lutheran Church and presently a member of Bread of Life Lutheran Church, Minot. He especially enjoyed snowmobiling when his children were growing up and loved watching them race the North Dakota Snowmobile Association Circuit. He loved boating and camping and eventually bought a cabin on Lake Sakakawea near Pick City which he enjoyed with his wife Ardy and family for many years. Ardith died on June 4, 1998, following 46 years of marriage.
In his later retirement years, Jack lived at his cabin during the summer months and enjoyed his many neighbors there who were like family to him. Jack loved watching his grandchildren play football, baseball and wrestle. His grandchildren and great grandchildren were a great source of pride to him. He was an avid Velva Aggie, NDSU Bison and Philadelphia Eagles fan.
Jack is survived by his son, Mike (Carolyn) Morey, rural Velva, and their children, Nathan (Hilary) Morey, Devin Morey and Michael (Tina) Morey; daughter, Cindy (John) Vallely, and their children, Sarah (Adam) Baso and Josh (Sarah) Vallely; nine great grandchildren, Henry Morey, Gavin and Hudson Lillemon, Ryan Morey, Elise and Mira Baso, Lauren, Addison and Jacob Vallely; sister: Beverly Laukala, Auburn Wash.; sister-in-law, Sharon Morey, Minot; brother-in-law, Ronald (Karen) Lindlauf, Glastonbury, Conn., and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; wife; grandson, Ryan Morey; brother, Jim Morey; and brother-in-law, Delvin Laukala.
Celebration of the Life of Jack Morey will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, in Bread of Life Lutheran Church, Minot. Social distancing restrictions will be enforced. Interment at Rosehill Memorial Park, Minot. Visitation will be 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday in Thomas Family Funeral Home, Minot.
Memorials are preferred to the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.thomasfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.