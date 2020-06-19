× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jack Morey, 88, longtime Velva area farmer, died peacefully Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Trinity Homes in Minot. He recently had additional care by Trinity Hospice and died with his loving family by his side.

William Eugene Jack Morey was born Nov. 27, 1931, in Minot, to William and Ethel (Jack) Morey. He was raised on the family farm in North Prairie Township of McHenry County, attended school in Minot, graduated from Minot High School in 1949 and attended Minot State College. As a young adult he was employed on the family farm and by Great Northern Railroad.

Jack married Ardith Lindlauf Feb. 20, 1952, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Minot.

They made their home on the Morey family farm and were the proud parents of two children, Mike and Cindy. Jack took over the family farm and continued with Great Northern then Burlington Northern Railroad as a clerk at Gavin Yard for 37 years until he retired in 1993. Jack always said that he didn't work a day in his life because he always enjoyed what he did.