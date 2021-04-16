Ivan Dschaak

Ivan G. Dschaak, 90, of Beulah, passed from this life April 13, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck. Services will be held 10 a.m. CDT Friday, April 23 at Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah with Pastor Dan Paulson officiating. Burial will follow at Beulah City Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.
Ivan was born June 8, 1930 in Zap to William and Emma (Beck) Dschaak. He was raised and educated in Zap. There he helped farm, worked in the family underground coal mine and did mechanic work. He spent a short time in Colorado doing construction work putting up power lines before beginning his career as a mechanic.
On Oct. 15, 1951, Ivan married the love of his life, LuVerne Wiedenmeyer, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Zap. They began their life together there until moving to Beulah in 1952 where Ivan began working for Spier's Sales and Service as a mechanic.
In 1969, Ivan went to work at the Knife River Coal Mine where he continued to work until he retired in March of 1989.
Ivan was always busy and couldn't be idle! He epitomized the American dream and believed hard work could accomplish anything. He worked full time at the Knife River Coal Mine while also having a small farm and raising cattle for a few years teaching his sons the country life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodwork, drumming to country music, going to Jam sessions and of course Ivan and LuVerne were well known for their beautiful garden!
Ivan could always find a part or piece of something in his garage to fix any problem his kids may have had.
But most important to him was his family. He never hesitated to tell his kids how proud he was of them and he was always there with a helping hand!
So Dad, we hope you know how much we love you and will miss you!
Ivan is survived by his children; Lila (Arnold) Nodland, Steven (Sylvia), Bruce (Jancie), Brian (Cyndie) all of Beulah and Brent (Lauri) of Bismarck. 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; 14 sisters, Esther Gowing of Washington, Delores (Michael) Manning of Ohio, Alice Neuberger of Bismarck, Linda Fisher of Billings, Montana, Carol (Ernie) Riegal of Beulah, Marion Weidner of Dickinson, Sandra Becker of Hazen, Ramona Sailer of Colorado, Threna Schumacher of Florida, Kathy (Rick) Schwartz of Glendive, Montana, Tena (Melvin) Rathjen of Hazen, Brenda (Bruce) Armstrong of Texas, LaDonna Eckenrode of Arizona, LuAnn Klein of Florida; two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Dschaak and Hazel Dschaak, both of Beulah, two brothers-in-law, Delwin (Mavis) Wiedenmeyer of Washington and Eldor Mai of Bismarck and many nieces and nephews.
Ivan has joined Our Heavenly Father, his wife, LuVerne; his parents, William and Emma Dschaak; one granddaughter, Sara Nodland; one grandson, Brandon Nodland; one infant brother, Edwin; two brothers, Delmar and Wayde; one sister, Margie and many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.