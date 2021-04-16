Ivan Dschaak

Ivan G. Dschaak, 90, of Beulah, passed from this life April 13, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital in Bismarck. Services will be held 10 a.m. CDT Friday, April 23 at Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah with Pastor Dan Paulson officiating. Burial will follow at Beulah City Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ivan was born June 8, 1930 in Zap to William and Emma (Beck) Dschaak. He was raised and educated in Zap. There he helped farm, worked in the family underground coal mine and did mechanic work. He spent a short time in Colorado doing construction work putting up power lines before beginning his career as a mechanic.

On Oct. 15, 1951, Ivan married the love of his life, LuVerne Wiedenmeyer, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Zap. They began their life together there until moving to Beulah in 1952 where Ivan began working for Spier's Sales and Service as a mechanic.

In 1969, Ivan went to work at the Knife River Coal Mine where he continued to work until he retired in March of 1989.