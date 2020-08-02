× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Our beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother has now left us. May she rest in peace. Isabelle Schmidt, 85, of Flasher, passed away on July 30, 2020, surrounded by her family at the family ranch after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 CDT on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Flasher. Burial will follow at the Fallon Cemetery in Fallon. Visitation will be held 4-6 p.m. Monday, at Weigel Funeral Home, 309 4th Ave. NW, Mandan, ND, with a rosary and Parish Vigil at 6:30 p.m.

Isabelle was born July 23, 1935 in Mandan, the first of nine children born to Frank and Alfreda (Ziniel) Haider. She was raised and educated in St. Anthony. Prior to her marriage, she was employed at Ben Franklin and First National Bank in Mandan. On June 23, 1954 Isabelle married Raymond M. Schmidt at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Together they ranched and farmed in the Fallon area while raising eight children. Although family, faith, baking, and a clean house were Isabelle's priorities, she also could be found in the hay field and working cattle. She also loved gardening and sewing. Pray, attend mass, and make good choices were words of wisdom she gave throughout her life. She prayed for her family daily.