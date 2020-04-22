Irving Cook

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Irving Duane Cook, 80, Bismarck, passed away under hospice care on April 21, 2020, of natural causes. Duane and his beloved wife Rose Mary (Schaner) Cook will be buried together at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Bismarck. Please join the family in honoring Duane's life while watching the livestream graveside service at www.eastgatefuneral.com. If friends and family of Duane would like to come to the graveside service, the family asks that they remain inside their vehicles for the health and safety of others due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Duane Cook was born to Irving and Christine (Blazek) Cook on March 13, 1940, in Bismarck. He was raised and educated in Bismarck.

Duane met his wife Rose Mary (Schaner) Cook 60 years ago as his waitress at the Woolworth restaurant. Duane spent his entire working career as a parking lot attendant, with the last 35 years at Sanford Medical Center, retiring in 2019. Duane and Rose Mary enjoyed their time together going for a drive, walking, working, attending church, shopping, and visiting with family and friends. His greatest hobby and interest was cars.