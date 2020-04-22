Irving Cook

Irving Duane Cook, 80, Bismarck, passed away under hospice care on April 21, 2020, of natural causes. Duane and his beloved wife Rose Mary (Schaner) Cook will be buried together at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 23, at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Bismarck. Please join the family in honoring Duane's life while watching the livestream graveside service at www.eastgatefuneral.com. If friends and family of Duane would like to come to the graveside service, the family asks that they remain inside their vehicles for the health and safety of others due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
Duane Cook was born to Irving and Christine (Blazek) Cook on March 13, 1940, in Bismarck. He was raised and educated in Bismarck.
Duane met his wife Rose Mary (Schaner) Cook 60 years ago as his waitress at the Woolworth restaurant. Duane spent his entire working career as a parking lot attendant, with the last 35 years at Sanford Medical Center, retiring in 2019. Duane and Rose Mary enjoyed their time together going for a drive, walking, working, attending church, shopping, and visiting with family and friends. His greatest hobby and interest was cars.
Duane is survived by his brother, Donald (Virginia) Cook of Bismarck. His sister, Rosemary Burtts' children and their families — Larry, Caroline, Mary, David, Daniel, and Lena. His wife Rose Mary (Schaner) Cook's siblings and their families — Helen, Viola, Lloyd, Darlene, and Gloria.
Duane was grateful to have family and friends care for him and most recently loving care by Ernie Thurman, Brad Erickson, Thad and Caroline Uecker, and nursing services from Dakota Home Care and Sanford Health.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Mary on Nov. 12, 2019; his parents, Irving and Christine Cook; sister, Rosemary Burtts; nephew, Robert Burtts; niece, Katherine Burtts; niece-in-law, Debra Burtts; parents-in-law, Leo and Frances Schaner; and brothers-in-law, Lawrence Oster and Alfred Beehler.
