Irvin Glanville

Irvin “Junior” Glanville, 71, has sadly gone to the river in the sky on March 2, 2020. No doubt that he's got a pole in the water, a beer in his hand and a smile on his face.

The world lost a rare soul but for those who knew Irv he is anything but forgotten. Who could forget his infectious laugh or jokes and tales he would tell? No doubt you remember his imaginative creations, his unique and curious art, his sticks, his bones, his knives and wallets. Perhaps he made you a drawing or a sign or left you a baggy of homemade meat. Maybe you sat next to him at the bar and heard him tell his tales of the good ol' days or of the one that got away! Maybe you shared friendship and frivolity over cocktails or coffee or maybe you just passed him wandering the roads of life in his pickup or on the river in search of the big one.

We who were lucky enough to witness this imaginative and most unique person are forever left with brilliant and cherishing memories that will leave an everlasting impression on our hearts and minds. You are gone but never forgotten, pops! I could go on and on about you and your life, but as you loved to say, “It's good enough for now.”

He is survived by numerous fishing poles, tackle, tools, sticks, stones, signs, cutlery, and tons of Irvin's Curiosities.