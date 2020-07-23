Funeral services for Irene Yost, 77, of Dickinson, will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Stevenson Funeral Home with Bernie Krebs officiating. Burial will take place in the Dickinson cemetery. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service.
Irene passed away Tuesday, July 21, at St. Benedict's Health Center fighting as a warrior with Alzheimer's.
Irene was born in Harvey on March 31, 1943, the daughter of Andrew and Annabelle (Vincent) Seltvedt. Growing up she attended school in Harvey and graduated in 1961. She continued her education at Augsburg College in Minneapolis and graduated from Minot State College in 1965. Irene taught German and Social Studies at Harvey High School for a few years. On Oct. 25, 1973, Irene married Stephen Yost in her hometown of Harvey. The couple moved to Carrington where they lived for 15 years and Irene worked as an office manager at the vet clinic. Their marriage was blessed with a son, James, and daughter, Elizabeth. Irene and Stephen moved the family to Dickinson in 1991, where they owned and operated Yost Veterinary Clinic until 2013. Irene was a vital part of the success of the vet clinic and missed by many when they retired. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and photography.
Irene is survived by her husband, Stephen; son, James; daughter, Elizabeth; brothers, David (Joann) Seltvedt, Lowel (Kathy) Seltvedt, Kenneth (Michelle) Seltvedt, Leland Seltvedt; sisters, Kristi Janson, Gloria Seltvedt; three grandchildren, Anna Glick, Maren and Mason Yost.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Annabelle Seltvedt; and sister Rosiland.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.
Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory – Dickinson
Service information
2:00PM
1497 11th St. west
Dickinson, ND 58601
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.