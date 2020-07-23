Irene Yost

Irene was born in Harvey on March 31, 1943, the daughter of Andrew and Annabelle (Vincent) Seltvedt. Growing up she attended school in Harvey and graduated in 1961. She continued her education at Augsburg College in Minneapolis and graduated from Minot State College in 1965. Irene taught German and Social Studies at Harvey High School for a few years. On Oct. 25, 1973, Irene married Stephen Yost in her hometown of Harvey. The couple moved to Carrington where they lived for 15 years and Irene worked as an office manager at the vet clinic. Their marriage was blessed with a son, James, and daughter, Elizabeth. Irene and Stephen moved the family to Dickinson in 1991, where they owned and operated Yost Veterinary Clinic until 2013. Irene was a vital part of the success of the vet clinic and missed by many when they retired. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening and photography.