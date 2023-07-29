BISMARCK - Irene Schmidt, 97, Bismarck, died on July 27, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, July 31, 2023 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Irene was born on the farm ten miles south of Anamoose to Ted and Alvina (Lang) Weltz on July 25, 1926.

She worked on the family farm until she married Raymond Schmidt on September 24, 1944. She and Raymond lived in Anamoose until 1960 when they moved to Valley City where Irene worked as a waitress. In 1971, they moved to Bismarck and she worked at Apple Creek Country Club until her retirement in 1989.

Her hobbies included crocheting and embroidery, she also enjoyed cooking and was a one heck of a baker. She was a member of McCabe United Methodist Church, the American Legion, Moose Lodge, The Eagles and the VFW.

Irene is survived by her four children and their families: daughter, Linda Hanna and children: Gussie (Les) Anderson and George (Amy) Hanna, son, Bruce (Carol) Schmidt and children: Mike (Diana) Schmidt, Joe (Lindy) Schmidt, daughter, Faye (Lenny) Laqua and children: Steve (Patty) Laqua, Jason (Chris Frett) Laqua and Julie (Jesse) Parrow and daughter, Diana "Cookie" (Jerry) Peterson and children: Heather (Paul) Jarski and Jerome, Jr. "Allan" Peterson; 24 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; Irene's brother, Clarence (Rosalie) Weltz; sister-in-law, Cherraine Weltz; and brother-in-law, Leroy Schmidt.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ted and Alvina; husband, Raymond L. Schmidt; son-in-law, George W. Hanna; sister, Alice (Ted) Huber and brother, Ervin Weltz.

