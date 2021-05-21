Irene Schauer, 93, of Wishek, died May 19, 2021 at the Wishek Living Center. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at First Baptist Church, Wishek. Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Burial will be held at the Wishek City Cemetery. A livestream of Irene's Funeral Service will be available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Service Facebook page.
She is survived by her children; son Bruce (Leora) grandchildren Daniel, Josh (Lacey) two great-grandchildren, Maureen (Kevin) three great-grandchildren, Madeline, daughter Karen (Ted) Handel, son Jeff (Brenda) grandchildren Nick (Susan) three great-grandchildren, Lora (Brent) two great-grandchildren, and Megan (Nathan) three great-grandchildren, son Russ (Pat) grandchildren Stephanie (Randy) two great-grandchildren, Luke (Jessie), and Ali (Caleb), son Randy (Caroline) grandchildren Alexis, Amber, Everett (Destiny), Jody (Michelle) grandchildren Andrew, Benjamin, and Allison. Also, grandchildren of son Kendall, Dacia (Cody) one great-grandchild, Kaila, and Nathan.
Share memories and sign online guestbook at www.dahlstromfuneralservice.com. Dahlstrom Funeral Home of Wishek/Napoleon/Kulm, entrusted with arrangements.