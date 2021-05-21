Irene Schauer, 93, of Wishek, died May 19, 2021 at the Wishek Living Center. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at First Baptist Church, Wishek. Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Dahlstrom Funeral Home, Wishek with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Burial will be held at the Wishek City Cemetery. A livestream of Irene's Funeral Service will be available on the Dahlstrom Funeral Service Facebook page.