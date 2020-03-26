Due to the CDC's recommendations, Irene Miller's family will be planning a private burial and services will be held at a later date.

Irene was born on March 28, 1926 in Elgin. She was the daughter of Ludwig and Maria (Nicklaus) Koepplin. She was raised on the family farm outside of Elgin, along with her four brothers and nine sisters. During those years, Irene helped with day to day activities on the farm as well as honing her skills in the kitchen. Those skills would serve her well when she met the love of her life, Marvin Miller.

Irene and Marvin were married March 8, 1947 in Wibaux, Mont. They moved onto the S3 Ranch south of New Leipzig, where Marvin got his start as a farmer. Later that year, they were blessed with their first son, Darold. One year later, they were again blessed with another son, James. Irene spent her days doing chores around the farm, baking, preparing meals and chasing after young boys.

After some years, they moved to Hebron. Irene continued to raise their family as a stay at home mother. She always had a warm meal on the table and fresh baked goods in the pantry. She loved baking and made all sorts of home-made German dishes.