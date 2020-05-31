Irene Kraft

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Irene M. Kraft, 80, Bismarck, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Feb. 27, 2020 after an 11-year battle with a blood disorder. Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held Friday, June 5.

Irene was born Jan. 20, 1940 in Mandan, the daughter of George and Eva (Schneider) Himmelspach. She grew up in the Center area and graduated from Center High School. Irene married Thomas Kraft on Sept. 16, 1961 in Mandan. She worked in various offices and most recently at Beauclaire Law Office, which she really loved.

Irene is survived by two brothers and three sisters-in-law, David (Linda) Himmelspach, Battle Lake, Minn., Eugene (Lyla) Himmelspach, Mandan and Josie Himmelspach, Bismarck.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas, her parents, one sister and brother-in-law, Monica and Joseph Schmidt, two brothers and one sister-in-law, Joseph and Elizabeth Himmelspach and William Himmelspach, and nephew Ronald Schmidt.

