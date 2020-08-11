× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Irene Hochhalter, 82, of Jamestown, passed away Sunday morning Aug. 9, 2020, at Eventide in Jamestown.

Irene Schmidt was born April 14, 1938, at Lehr, the daughter of Reinhold Schmidt and Mary (Becker) Schmidt. She attended school at Lehr where she received her elementary education and grew to womanhood.

She and Marvin W. Hochhalter were married Oct. 16, 1958, at Lehr. They made their home in Valley City for a short time before moving to Jud, where Marvin started teaching.

In 1961, they moved to Steele where Marvin continued teaching and Irene raised their children and had various jobs in the community.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Steele. She enjoyed bowling and loved to dance the polka and waltz.