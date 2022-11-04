HEBRON - Irene Heinle (Fehr) was born July 8, 1924, in Hebron, ND to Adam and Ida (Krein) Fehr. She graduated from Hebron High School in 1940. Irene met Irwin (Dutch) Heinle in church and they dated for a few years. After graduation, Irene worked at J.C. Penney in Hebron while Dutch attended pharmacy school at NDSU. They were married on September 5, 1949. Irene and Dutch moved to Tioga in 1953 where they started the business of Heinle Pharmacy, which they ran until Dutch's death in 1986. Irene continued to work at the drug store after selling the store to Tim Joyce. She moved to Bismarck in 2003 to live with her daughter Sandra.

Irene enjoyed working at the store and being involved in the First Baptist Church of Tioga. She was the Choir Director and Church Treasurer for many years. Music was also an important part of her life. She had a beautiful alto voice and sang duets with Dutch, in a mixed quartet with Dutch and her sister and brother-in-law, Viola and Arnie Sailer, and in a ladies trio.

Irene loved her family and made a positive impact on them, making their lives better, simple and meaningful. She was a devoted wife, mom, sister, aunt, and friend. Her church and her Lord were important to her.

Irene passed away at the Baptist Home of Bismarck on Nov 1, 2022. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband; her brother, Walter (Agnes) Fehr; her sisters, Erna (Daniel Mowry) and Viola (Arnie Sailer); and an infant brother, Howard.

She leaves cherished memories to her children, Sandra, Bismarck, ND; Tom (Jackie), and Don (Tressy) of White Earth, ND; her five grandchildren, James (Ara), Troy (Kami) and Megan Heinle, and Lynn (Nikki) and Dennis Heinle; two step-grandchildren, Diane Knudson and Trell Goebel; nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; one sister-in-law, Violet Heinle in MN, and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Irene's memory to the First Baptist Church of Tioga, ND 58852.

Irene's Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 1:00 pm at the Zion Free Lutheran Church in Tioga, ND. Pastor James Booth will officiate. Irene will be laid to rest in United Cemetery in Tioga, ND. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Funeral Home of Tioga, ND is assisting the family. Friends may sign the on-line register book and give their condolences at www.fulkersons.com.

The Funeral Service will be livestreamed, you can view Irene's service directly on her obituary page on our website www.fulkersons.com.