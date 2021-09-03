Irene Barnhart

Irene Barnhart, 86, Bismarck, passed away Aug. 31, 2021 at St. Alexius Medical Center, Bismarck. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 East Divide Ave., Bismarck.

Burial will be at the Medora Cemetery, Medora.

Irene Emma (Reiche) Barnhart was born Oct. 31, 1934, in Gladstone.

She married the love of her life, James Gaylord Barnhart on May 9, 1958 in Medora.

Irene taught school, worked at the school cafeteria, was a librarian, and worked for the forest service.

Irene is survived by her daughter, Kelly A. Hoffman; one sister, Eileen Bird; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gaylord Barnhart; and her son, John William Barnhart.

