{{featured_button_text}}
Ione Willnow, 82, Menoken, passed away Feb. 16, 2020 at a local care center. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at First Presbyterian Church, Bismarck with Rev. Leanne Simmons officiating. Visitation will be from one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Bismarck.

Ione was born Dec. 3, 1937, in Bismarck to Ramus and Jane (Woodworth) Robinson. She was raised and educated in Menoken, graduated from Bismarck High School and attended Bismarck Junior College. She married Dean Willnow on Jan. 9, 1960 in Bismarck. She was primarily a homemaker, except when she worked for a while at the Bismarck Hospital. She was a 4-H leader and member of the Bismarck AmVets Auxiliary for many years. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, spending time with friends and family.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dean; two daughters, Melissa (Duane) Woodworth, Bismarck, Renee (Scott) Anderson, Ithaca, New York; son, Lorin (Tammy), Menoken; six grandchildren, Tiffany Woodworth (Bryan Knodel), William Woodworth, Michael Anderson, Lindsey Willnow (Chris Hegel), Marc Willnow, and Ryan Willnow; two great-grandchildren, Vera and Oakley.

Ione was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral arrangements are being made with DaWise-Perry Funeral Services, Mandan.

Service information

Feb 21
Funeral Service
Friday, February 21, 2020
1:30PM
First Presbyterian Church - Bismarck
214 East Thayer Avenue
Bismarck, ND 58501
