BISMARCK - Ida Schmitt, 96, died May 7, 2023.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, June 5, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 106 Osage Ave, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-6:30 PM, Sunday, June 4, at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. A prayer service will begin at 6:30 PM.

Burial will be held at the Sunny Slope Cemetery in Mott, ND.

To share memories of Ida, read the full obituary and sign the online guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.