Ida Erdmann

Ida Marie (Jordan) Erdmann, 94, Bismarck formerly of Denhoff, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private funeral mass will be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church in McClusky and the service will be recorded and placed on her obituary page at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, rural Mandan.
Ida was born on July 20, 1925, to Lyle and Agnes (Wagner) Jordan in Sykeston. She was raised and educated in Sykeston. After graduation, Ida attended Northern Pacific Telegraphy School in Jamestown. She began her career with the railroad in 1943, as an agent/telegrapher for Northern Pacific Railroad in Turtle Lake, and various other stations until 1946.
On April 30, 1946, Ida married Cecil Erdmann at Holy Family Catholic Church, McClusky. The couple lived on the farm north of Denhoff, where they raised their five sons. During this time, Ida helped establish the Sheridan County 4-H Club and was the leader for many years. She returned to working for the railroad from 1963 to 1986, meeting many people and making countless memories along the way at the various depots.
Cecil and Ida moved into Denhoff in 1970 where she kept active with the Denhoff Homemakers, American Legion Auxiliary, American Cancer Society, Holy Family Altar Society, Sheridan County Farmers Union and the Denhoff Community Center. In addition, the couple were local Watkins distributors up until Cecil’s passing on May 14, 2009.
Ida was an avid reader and enjoyed working outdoors on the farm, as well as her yard and garden in town. Ida continued to live in Denhoff until 2015 when she moved to Edgewood Vista in Bismarck. She was known for her independence, with stories of her red hair and stubbornness leading her to attempt many projects on her own instead of waiting for help. Ida greatly enjoyed visiting about North Dakota history, stories of her days with the railroad, and her family.
She is survived by her sons, Richard Erdmann of Baldwin, Jerome (Sue) Erdmann of McIntosh, Minn., Steven (Vonnie) Erdmann of Denhoff, William (Kim) Erdmann of Bismarck; daughter-in-law, Aileen Erdmann of Turtle Lake; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; brother-in-law, Armin (Lorene) Erdmann of Bismarck; numerous nieces and nephews.
Ida was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Tom Jordan; son, Michael Erdmann; daughter-in-law, Lorraine Erdmann; and granddaughters, Kimberly ZayZay and Paula Erdmann.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be given to North Dakota Veterans Cemetery or Donor’s choice. Share online at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com. Arrangements with Hertz Funeral Home, McClusky.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.