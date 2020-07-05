Ida Erdmann

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ida Marie (Jordan) Erdmann, 94, Bismarck formerly of Denhoff, died Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center, Bismarck. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private funeral mass will be held at the Holy Family Catholic Church in McClusky and the service will be recorded and placed on her obituary page at www.hertzfuneralhomes.com. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, rural Mandan.

Ida was born on July 20, 1925, to Lyle and Agnes (Wagner) Jordan in Sykeston. She was raised and educated in Sykeston. After graduation, Ida attended Northern Pacific Telegraphy School in Jamestown. She began her career with the railroad in 1943, as an agent/telegrapher for Northern Pacific Railroad in Turtle Lake, and various other stations until 1946.

On April 30, 1946, Ida married Cecil Erdmann at Holy Family Catholic Church, McClusky. The couple lived on the farm north of Denhoff, where they raised their five sons. During this time, Ida helped establish the Sheridan County 4-H Club and was the leader for many years. She returned to working for the railroad from 1963 to 1986, meeting many people and making countless memories along the way at the various depots.