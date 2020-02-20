Hugh Gustafson

Hugh Joseph Gustafson, 64, died peacefully at home in Lincoln on Feb. 17, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer.

Hugh “Gus”, was born on March 20, 1955 in Bismarck to Elmer and Luella (Moxley) Gustafson. As a child he loved to hike along the river and explore the outdoors. Hugh loved anything he could do in the water. In high school, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout through the Boy Scouts. He was also a wrestler in high school then later for the United States Navy. He was discharged with an Honorable Discharge in 1979 after a motorcycle accident.

After high school Hugh enlisted in the United States Navy. He was a Naval Machinist Mate 2 (MM2) on the submarine USS George Bancroft stationed in Charleston, S.C., and Rota, Spain. While home on break, he met the love of his life, Susan Kinzel. Hugh and Sue were married on June 23, 1979 in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Hradec. With abundant love and pride, they raised two children, Lacy and Jesse in Stanton before they all moved to Lincoln.

Hugh then attended and graduated from Bismarck State College in 1980 from the heating and air conditioning program. He worked for ten years at Dakota Gas Plant in Beulah. In 1990, he joined Local Union 1091 as a millwright and he enjoyed traveling around the country refurbishing power plants and erecting wind turbines.