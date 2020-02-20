Hugh Gustafson

Hugh Joseph Gustafson, 64, died peacefully at home in Lincoln on Feb. 17, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer.
Hugh “Gus”, was born on March 20, 1955 in Bismarck to Elmer and Luella (Moxley) Gustafson. As a child he loved to hike along the river and explore the outdoors. Hugh loved anything he could do in the water. In high school, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout through the Boy Scouts. He was also a wrestler in high school then later for the United States Navy. He was discharged with an Honorable Discharge in 1979 after a motorcycle accident.
After high school Hugh enlisted in the United States Navy. He was a Naval Machinist Mate 2 (MM2) on the submarine USS George Bancroft stationed in Charleston, S.C., and Rota, Spain. While home on break, he met the love of his life, Susan Kinzel. Hugh and Sue were married on June 23, 1979 in Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in New Hradec. With abundant love and pride, they raised two children, Lacy and Jesse in Stanton before they all moved to Lincoln.
Hugh then attended and graduated from Bismarck State College in 1980 from the heating and air conditioning program. He worked for ten years at Dakota Gas Plant in Beulah. In 1990, he joined Local Union 1091 as a millwright and he enjoyed traveling around the country refurbishing power plants and erecting wind turbines.
Hugh lived life large and to the fullest. “Wild” is the word that was often used. He loved cars, old and new. He liked them to be fast and flashy. His first car was a Road Runner. Sue gifted Hugh with a maroon 1932 Chrysler. Hugh and Sue loved going cruising down main and he never missed the opportunity to talk to anyone about his car. He loved anything with a motor. He even took the hand crank off the noodle maker and added a motor. He enjoyed being outdoors, 8 tracks, and a loud A-OOO-GA horn on his motorhome. Everyone knew when he rolled into the campground.
In 1984, Hugh earned another nickname as “Mugger Beater.” In an attempted mugging, the mugger found out he picked the wrong guy to mess with. In the 70s, Hugh was also a local arm wrestling champion. One of his new past times was making custom fishing rods. Jesse and Hugh shared the bond of ice fishing. That was their thing. With Lacy, building the campfire was one of the many things they always did together. Hugh had one way of doing things which was the right way. He also had a strong character, his famous line that will be missed is, “Because I'm Hughie and I can.”
In 2016, Hugh was diagnosed with small cell lung cancer. Working with MD Anderson in Houston, Hugh risked his life to be one of the first T-cell transplants. He participated in over seven clinical trials with the hope of helping to advance research and find a cure for cancer. A special thank you to Dave and Kaye Knudson for the profound love and care in Hugh's final days. And, to Mark Peterson for the gift you gave the entire family by bringing Hugh home.
Hugh was preceded in death by his father, Elmer, and mother and father-in-law Gabe and Bertha Kinzel.
The loved ones that will miss Hugh until they meet again are his wife Sue and their children Lacy and Jesse, mother Joyce, brother Joel (Denise) Gustafson, sister Laurie (Jim) Foerderer, and nieces and nephews Nicole, Ryan, Eric, Andrew, Michael, and Adam, and their families and goddaughters Nicole Gustafson, Madison Kinzel, and Seanna Berger.
Mass of Christian burial will be held noon Friday, Feb. 21, at Spirit of Life, Mandan.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 6 p.m.
Burial will be held 3 p.m. Friday at the ND Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.
To share memories of Hugh and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.
