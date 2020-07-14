× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hubert Mock, 83, longtime Emmons County resident, passed away July 10, 2020. A graveside inurnment service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, at St. Katherine's Cemetery, Braddock.

Physical distancing and masks will be appreciated.

Hubert was born Jan. 17, 1937, at home in Onaka, S.D. In 1939, Hubert moved with his family to Kintyre and in 1946 to the town of Braddock. He worked on the Garrison Dam Project, as a welder in Chicago, Ill., and then returned to Braddock to continue his business interests there.

In addition to his welding and repair service, Hubert contracted with the Braddock Public Schools to operate a bus route, ran a farming operation and served as a volunteer for the Braddock Fire Department.

Hubert was instrumental in the organization of the South Central Threshing Association and remained involved with it for many years. His leisure activities involved hunting and fishing.

Hubert, a bachelor, is survived by his three brothers, Jerome, James and Dennis Mock; two sisters, Helene Bresnahan and Denise Mock-Meyer; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Frank and Leo Mock; and two sisters, Elizabeth Kuipers and Irene Zottnick.