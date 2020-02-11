Howard Huber

Howard T. Huber, 89, Hazen, passed away due to complications with Parkinson's disease on Feb. 10, 2020, at Knife River Care Center, Beulah. Services will be held 2 p.m. CDT Friday, Feb. 14, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hazen with Pastor Kirk Peters officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen.
Howard was born on May 14, 1930, to Otto and Frieda (Mohl) Huber on the family farm north of Hazen. He was baptized on June 29, 1930, at Mannhaven. Howard attended country school for two months before his family moved to Hazen, where he completed his schooling, graduating from high school in 1948. He went on to attend UND in Grand Forks, where he received a bachelor's degree in 1952. While at UND, Howard joined ROTC and following his graduation, enlisted in the United States Air Force as a lieutenant. After two years of active service, Howard returned to Hazen to work at his family's business, Hazen Motor Company, where he worked 60 years before his retirement.
Howard enjoyed traveling around the United States and in Europe. Howard could often be found attending and supporting local arts and music events, as well as participating in the Knife River Chorale and church choir for many years. He was very active in his church, serving as an elder, treasurer and Sunday school superintendent. Howard also enjoyed going for daily walks.
He is survived by his sister, Betty Swanson, White Bear Lake, Minn.; four brothers, Dennis (Jan) Huber, Pomona, Calif., Ron Huber, Hazen, Robert (Leticia) Huber, Port Townsend, Wash., and Steve (Kari) Huber, Hazen; one brother-in-law, Dennis Gehring; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Eunice Gehring; one brother and sister-in-law, Eugene (Darlene) Huber; and one brother-in-law, Al Swanson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Matthew Lutheran Church General Fund or the giver's favorite, local charity.
Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
615 4th St. NE
Hazen, ND 58545
3:00PM
302 3rd St. NW
Hazen, ND 58545