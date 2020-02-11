Howard Huber

Howard was born on May 14, 1930, to Otto and Frieda (Mohl) Huber on the family farm north of Hazen. He was baptized on June 29, 1930, at Mannhaven. Howard attended country school for two months before his family moved to Hazen, where he completed his schooling, graduating from high school in 1948. He went on to attend UND in Grand Forks, where he received a bachelor's degree in 1952. While at UND, Howard joined ROTC and following his graduation, enlisted in the United States Air Force as a lieutenant. After two years of active service, Howard returned to Hazen to work at his family's business, Hazen Motor Company, where he worked 60 years before his retirement.