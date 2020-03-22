Howard Freije

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, brothers George, Raymond, Alfred, Bud, Shabel Jr, Bob, John, and Arnie, sisters Sadie, Yvonne, Gloria, Devona, and Evelyn; and by a great grandchild, Grace Marie Beehler.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

A public celebration of life will take place at a later date to be announced. In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be directed to the Altru Cancer Center or American Diabetes Association. Arrangements are with Amundson Funeral Home of Grand Forks.

Howard “Dean” Freije, 79, Grand Forks, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Altru Hospital of Grand Forks.

Dean was born on Dec. 27, 1940 at Lawton, the son of Shabel and Martha (Munyer) Freije. At a young age, he moved with his family to Edmore, where he attended school and graduated from high school. He attended the University of North Dakota at Grand Forks. Dean worked on area farms and spent winter months in California working for General Motors. Dean then worked as a heavy equipment operator, helping build missile sites in North Dakota and in the construction of roadways. He worked for 28 years as the Ground Maintenance Chief at the Grand Forks Airport, then worked at Bergstrom Electric and S & S Transport.