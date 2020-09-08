Hilmer Weidrich

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hilmer R. Weidrich, 84, of Mandan, formerly of Hazen, passed away after a short illness Sept. 4, 2020, at CHI St. Alexius, Bismarck, surrounded by his family. Services will be held 2 p.m. CDT Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Peace Lutheran Church Hazen, with Pastor Mark Martin officiating. Burial will follow at the Hazen City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Hilmer was born April 15, 1936, to Reinhold & Philipena (Pfeifer) Wiedrich. He grew up north of Hazen and attended rural school. He enlisted in the U.S. Army, served in France and was honorably discharged.

Hilmer worked for and retired from the U.S. Postal Service. He also raised and showed quarter horses for many years. He even had one of his horses go to the AQHYA World Championship Show and the AQHA World Championship Show.

He was an avid member of the Hazen Bison Boosters and enjoyed watching all of the activities and even drove the bus to many of them. He loved music whether it was playing the harmonica at the jam sessions at the Hazen City Hall, whistling a random tune or singing. He also had a knack for showing up for a visit right before lunch or dinner.