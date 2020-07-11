Hilda Gappert

In lieu of flowers, you may donate to your favorite charity in her name.

The service will be live streamed on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page. Those wishing to sign the online guestbook or leave a message of condolence or see a recording of the service, may do so at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.Hilda C. (Opp) Gappert, 77, Mandan, passed away July 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Care Center. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at House of Prayer Lutheran Church in Bismarck. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. The church encourages the wearing of masks and social distancing.

Hilda was born Oct. 19, 1942, near Glen Ullin, to John J. and Helen (Kitzan) Opp. She graduated from Glen Ullin High School and the National School of Business in Rapid City, S.D.

Hilda married Gary Gappert Sept. 21, 1963. They had one daughter, Stacy.

Hilda held various administrative positions throughout her career. She retired in 2004 from the ND Dept of Human Services. Following retirement, she volunteered at the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry.

Some of Hilda's favorite past times included: reading, camping, spending time with the grandchildren, playing cards, and traveling with Gary.