Hilbert Gums, 74, peacefully passed away with his family by his side, on March 26, 2020, in Bismarck.
Hilbert Edward Gums was born on the family farm in Logan County to Edward and Emelia Gums on Jan. 19, 1946. Bert lived a tremendous life. Growing up on a small farm north of Napoleon, he learned to work hard for everything he had. “The Farm” where he was raised was a special place and he loved just being there. Bert did not get to know his mother well, as she passed away when he was just two years old. He always cherished Lillie Gums Wanner, his aunt who helped raise him under a strict and loving German Lutheran upbringing. Bert did not learn English until he started country school. He continued to speak German, using it wisely, especially at every family reunion. Bert loved sports from an early age. He treasured listening to the radio with his brother, Elmer, searching the airwaves for his favorite team. In high school he was introduced to wrestling, the sport he is well known for and honored in the North Dakota Wrestling Hall of Fame. Bert graduated from Napoleon High School in 1964, earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Valley City State in 1968, and master's degree from USD in 1972. While at Valley City he met the love of his life, LaVonna Swart. These two lovebirds had three children: Sherri, Jon and Melinda (Mindy). There was nothing more important in life to Bert than his family. He taught science and coached wrestling in Garrison and Napoleon High Schools. After his teaching and coaching career, Bert worked for the North Dakota State Health Department, retiring in 2004.
Bert had a magnetic personality and loved to socialize. Every cousin, friend, and relative know him as loving, caring, witty, tough, extremely smart, and the life of the party. Students', athletes', coaches' and many friends' lives were changed for the positive because he loved and cared about so many.
Bert loved traveling with his wife going to Germany, Hawaii and all over the United States, writing poetry, wrestling, Twins, Vikings, watching all his children and grandchildren play their sports, his kids singing, adventure, politics, old black and white movies, and as of late socializing on Facebook.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his wife LaVonna Swart Gums, sister Bernice (Dronen) Carlson, sister Erma Roesler, daughter Sherri and Michael Stokes, son Jon and Cindy Gums, daughter Mindy Allickson and Davin Liuska, grandchildren: Madison, Jaden, Grace, Lauden, Alonna, Jax, Dempsie, and great-granddaughter Elzay. He will be profoundly missed.
Hilbert is preceded in death by his grandmother Elizabeth Gums; parents Edward and Emelia (Lachenmeier) Gums, aunt Lillie (Gums) Wanner, sister Ella Brewer, brother Elmer Gums, and grandson Blake Allickson.
Due to the recent restrictions issued by the CDC, a private family service will be held at Eastgate Funeral Service. All friends and family will be invited for a celebration of Bert's life to be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to P.O. Box 1192, Bismarck, ND 58502.
Go to www.eastgatefuneral.com to share memories of Hilbert and sign the online guestbook.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.