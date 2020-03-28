Hilbert Gums

Hilbert Edward Gums was born on the family farm in Logan County to Edward and Emelia Gums on Jan. 19, 1946. Bert lived a tremendous life. Growing up on a small farm north of Napoleon, he learned to work hard for everything he had. “The Farm” where he was raised was a special place and he loved just being there. Bert did not get to know his mother well, as she passed away when he was just two years old. He always cherished Lillie Gums Wanner, his aunt who helped raise him under a strict and loving German Lutheran upbringing. Bert did not learn English until he started country school. He continued to speak German, using it wisely, especially at every family reunion. Bert loved sports from an early age. He treasured listening to the radio with his brother, Elmer, searching the airwaves for his favorite team. In high school he was introduced to wrestling, the sport he is well known for and honored in the North Dakota Wrestling Hall of Fame. Bert graduated from Napoleon High School in 1964, earned his Bachelor of Science degree from Valley City State in 1968, and master's degree from USD in 1972. While at Valley City he met the love of his life, LaVonna Swart. These two lovebirds had three children: Sherri, Jon and Melinda (Mindy). There was nothing more important in life to Bert than his family. He taught science and coached wrestling in Garrison and Napoleon High Schools. After his teaching and coaching career, Bert worked for the North Dakota State Health Department, retiring in 2004.