HAZEN - Hertha (Stern) Sandau, 97, of Hazen, ND died peacefully on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Knife River Care Center, Beulah. Services will be held at 10:00 AM CDT on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, Hazen with Pastor Kirk Peters officiating. Burial will follow at 1:00 PM CDT at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery, Mandan, ND.