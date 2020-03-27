Hertha Rath, 95, Harvey, formerly of Anamoose, died March 25, 2020 at the St. Aloisius Nursing Home, Harvey. Private services will be held at the funeral home with a graveside service scheduled later in the spring at the Ebenezer Congregational Cemetery, Anamoose. A visitation following CDC recommendations will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 27, at the Hertz Funeral Home, Harvey.
Hertha is survived by her son, Terry (Sandy) Rath, Lonetree, Colo., daughters, Marlys (Leon) Zuther, Hazen, and Lynette (Brian) Bender, Martin; five grandchildren, Corey (Bryn) Rath, Highlands Ranch, Colo., Aaron (Lisa) Zuther, Fargo, Kimberly Zuther (Jesse Folkets), Fargo, Brandon Zuther (Shannon Martin), Bismarck, and Trenton Zuther, Hazen. Four great-grandchildren, Ethan and Cade Rath, Highlands Ranch, Colo., Julia and Benjamin Zuther, Fargo; brother, Leo (Nina) Rath, Portland, Ore., and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Calvin and Rueben, Lorraine (Berg) Ramsey (a cousin who was raised as a sister), an infant son and son-in-law, Gaylen Marzolf.
