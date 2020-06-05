Herbert Wilson

Herbert and Lilian had six children. They have many fond memories of helping their father in the New Town clinic, where he took x-rays, set bones, mixed plaster for casts, sutured wounds, and had a drawer full of toys for children. He was proud of his family: his ancestors, his progeny, and his town. New Town, North Dakota had his heart. He was given many gifts and remembrances, and was honored when the Three Affiliated Tribes gave him the name Agowa-ge-shi-hish, “One that Heals.”

Herbert retired in 1995 and moved to Bismarck, but he did not slow down. He opened a weekly free medical clinic in Selfridge. He was active in the North Dakota Democratic Party, running for the ND legislature for District 47 in 1998. He gave his time to the ND Heritage Center, the Capitol Building, and served on the board of the Former Governor's Mansion with the State Historical Society. He joined numerous Bible study groups, Bismarck Kiwanis, a writing group, and a group that “stood in black” on the capitol grounds during the noon hour as a promotion for world peace. A ready volunteer, he worked with the crisis hotline, Physicians for Peace, and the American Lung Association, among many other programs. When his days of practicing medicine were over, he continued to make hospital visits to pray with the sick until 2018.