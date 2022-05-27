BISMARCK - Herbert Preszler, 91, Bismarck, formerly of Braddock, ND was welcomed into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 27 at 11:00 AM at McCabe United Methodist Church, 1030 N 6th St., Bismarck, (the livestream is available at mccabechurch.com) with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation will also be held from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 7 PM Thursday, May 26 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy.

Herbert was born on July 7, 1930 to Emil and Katherina (Landenberger) Preszler in Kidder County on a farmstead about one mile northeast of the current family farm. He attended school at the Wild Rose one-room country school up the road and was baptized and confirmed at Persian Lake Lutheran Church.

Herbert farmed and ranched on the family farm and was active in the Braddock community.

Herbert and Frances Huber were married on November 5, 1951. They were blessed with five children, 17 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. Family was very important to Herbert.

He was grateful to have shared his life with his wife of over 70 years, Frances, Bismarck; children, Karen (Mark) Thurn, Bismarck, Gary (June), Bismarck, Terry and friend Becky, Braddock, Sheila (Dwight) Randall, Steele, Bonnie (Kurt) Albright, Fosston, MN; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; two brothers; three sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and seven siblings.

Memorials may be given to McCabe United Methodist Church Foundation, 1030 N 6th St., Bismarck, ND. To read Herbert's full obituary, and to sign the online guestbook visit, www.eastgatefuneral.com.