Henry Wetzel
Funeral services for Henry Wetzel, 93, New Salem, will be held 11 a.m. CST Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Bethel Assembly of God Church, Glen Ullin, with the Pastor Gaylen Lennick officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Burial will follow at the Glen Ullin Cemetery.
Henry passed from this life into eternity with his Savior on May 8, 2021, at Elm Crest Manor, New Salem.
Henry “Hank” Fritz Wetzel was born Sept. 14, 1927, on the family farmstead near New Salem, the son of Carl and Ernestina (Swaboda) Wetzel. He attended a one room country school through the eighth grade. On Nov. 1, 1957, Hank and Dorothy Joersz were united in marriage and raised their five children on the family farm. It was here he spent his days working in the field and milking cows, starting before the sun came up and finishing long after it had gone down.
Hank enjoyed rodeoing in his younger years and was a lifelong hunter and fisherman. He loved the Lord and his family, cherishing the time he was blessed to spend with them.
Henry is survived by his children; one daughter, Carla (Tom) Wehri, New Salem; four sons, Leland (LaDonna), Rapid City, S.D., Clark (Lousie), Judson, Henry Jr. (Sharon), New Salem, and Jeffrey (Janine), New Salem; 11 grandchildren, Orrin (Adrianna) Wetzel, LeOnna (Brad) Hancock, AbriOnna Wetzel, Nicole (Nathan) Espy, Joshua Wetzel, Cody (Erin) Wetzel, Nathan Wetzel, Jacob Wetzel, Alicia (Ricky) Olsen, Tyler (Haley) Wehri, and Journey Wetzel; and eight great-grandchildren, Kalynn, Oliver, and Elliot Wetzel, Caleb Hancock, Leah and William Espy, and Avery and Sutton Wetzel.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy, his parents, Carl and Ernestina (Swaboda) Wetzel; three brothers, William, Carl, and Richard Wetzel; and five sisters, Esther Sayler, Eleanor Jones, Bernice Rhone, Laverne Johnson, and Elizabeth Fandrich.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at stevensonfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Stevenson Funeral Home – Glen Ullin