Henry Hillestad

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Henry James Hillestad, 81, of Watford City, passed away June 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Watford City.

Henry (Hank) Hillestad was born in Kenmare on Dec. 11, 1938, to Clarence Hillestad and Hilda Moen-Hillestad. He grew up with his little sister Constance (Connie), who he called "Sis,” and their little brother, Dean. Hank really loved working with his dad, buying and selling livestock. He graduated from Kenmare High School in 1957. After high school he continued working with his dad and then he met a wonderful young lady named Beverly Woodbeck. One night after driving Bev home, he returned home to find his mom standing in the entry. She told him, "You better marry that girl." They were married on Dec. 2, 1961.

Hank was called into service for the Army in 1962. The Army gave him the title of "Light Truck Driver" and made him a bus driver at the Army base in Fairbanks, Ala. After his two years of active service there, Hank and Bev moved back to North Dakota with their kids Cindy and Paul in 1964. Hank began working in the oil fields around Lignite. He accepted a job working for Texaco and moved his family to Cut Bank, Mont., in 1966, with their kids, Cindy, Paul, and Gene. They stayed in Cut Bank for 14 years, where they enjoyed taking the family to Glacier National Park in the summers.