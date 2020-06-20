Henry Hillestad

Henry James Hillestad, 81, of Watford City, passed away June 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at his home in Watford City.
Henry (Hank) Hillestad was born in Kenmare on Dec. 11, 1938, to Clarence Hillestad and Hilda Moen-Hillestad. He grew up with his little sister Constance (Connie), who he called "Sis,” and their little brother, Dean. Hank really loved working with his dad, buying and selling livestock. He graduated from Kenmare High School in 1957. After high school he continued working with his dad and then he met a wonderful young lady named Beverly Woodbeck. One night after driving Bev home, he returned home to find his mom standing in the entry. She told him, "You better marry that girl." They were married on Dec. 2, 1961.
Hank was called into service for the Army in 1962. The Army gave him the title of "Light Truck Driver" and made him a bus driver at the Army base in Fairbanks, Ala. After his two years of active service there, Hank and Bev moved back to North Dakota with their kids Cindy and Paul in 1964. Hank began working in the oil fields around Lignite. He accepted a job working for Texaco and moved his family to Cut Bank, Mont., in 1966, with their kids, Cindy, Paul, and Gene. They stayed in Cut Bank for 14 years, where they enjoyed taking the family to Glacier National Park in the summers.
In 1968 Henry received his Honorable Discharge from the Army. Hank worked his way up the ranks at Texaco, and in 1980 he was transferred back to North Dakota to Watford City. This time Hank and Bev moved with their kids, Gene, Tim, and Bryan. Hank was now a Foreman where he worked out of the Blue Buttes and Charlson offices. Watford City is where he would spend the next 40 years of his life, in the same house. The Texaco summer picnics at Tobacco Gardens were events he greatly enjoyed, where he could shoot the bull with his friends and co-workers. Hank and Bev raised their remaining kids and Hank continued to drill for oil until his early retirement in 1993, after 26 years with Texaco. He continued to do consulting work for a number of years after that, to keep busy and to stay out of Bev's way at home.
After all their kids grew up and moved away, Hank and Bev enjoyed playing in the darts league around town. They would take day-long shopping and gambling trips traveling between North Dakota and Montana. And they always liked taking bus trips to Deadwood, S.D., to lose some money. Hank liked playing pinochle whenever he could. In his later years he would grab his walking stick and walk around town for exercise, and do his part keeping the town clean, making sure every aluminum can he could find was humanely recycled. And if you think gaming is just for kids, Hank is the exception to that. He loved playing "The Legend of Zelda" games on his Nintendo. Hank completed that game roughly 3,843 times by some estimates, give or take a few. No one can say how many controllers, game systems, and game cartridges he wore out during his retirement years.
He also enjoyed visits from his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids, as long as they kept their grubby hands off his Nintendo. When he got to gabbing, Hank loved telling stories about his family and his life, whether it was about his ancestors that came to this country from Norway, or about the random person who would ask him if he needed any money when he was out on one of his walks. All the way up to the very end, Hank really loved telling a good story.
Henry is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly; parents, Clarence and Hilda; and his brother, Dean.
Left to cherish his loving memory are his sons, Paul (Cara), Gene, Timothy (Lori) and Bryan (Vicki); daughter, Cynthia Thomas (Ray); sister, Connie Jungberg; uncle, Jim Hillestad; brothers-in-law, Jim Woodbeck and Rick Woodbeck; grandchildren, Levi, Nichole, Billy, Andrea, Tanner, Amber, Kayla, Tess, Elizabeth, Kaden and Sophia; great grandchildren, Nikalya, Jayden, Axel, and Grace; nephews, Craig, Cip and Carl Jungberg; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Henry will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 20, at the Rough Rider Center in Watford City with it open to the public at 12 p.m. Pastor Scott Thompson will be officiating. There will be a reception at the Eagles Club following the service.
Fulkerson-Stevenson Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Remembrances, condolences and pictures may be shared with the family at www.fulkersons.com.
