Helene Bresnahan

Helene (Mock) Bresnahan passed peacefully in hospice surrounded by her loving family in March 2021. Her son Kevin was the sentinel of her care for over ten years as she convalesced at her home prior to her passing. During Helene's ninety-five years of life, she was known to be a strong survivor as she lived through the Great Depression on the Plains. She met the love of her life Richard and married. They raised a family full of wholesome love while she pursued her aspirations of teaching challenged children. Helene was a pioneer on many fronts. She attended multiple universities and achieved her master's in education while raising her family of six. This alone was a great accomplishment given the struggles, especially for a woman, in that era. She took great pride in caring for everyone, no matter the challenges. Helene was a determined woman and beacon of light for her husband, children, family, friends, colleagues and students throughout her years.