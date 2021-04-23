Helene Bresnahan
Helene (Mock) Bresnahan passed peacefully in hospice surrounded by her loving family in March 2021. Her son Kevin was the sentinel of her care for over ten years as she convalesced at her home prior to her passing. During Helene's ninety-five years of life, she was known to be a strong survivor as she lived through the Great Depression on the Plains. She met the love of her life Richard and married. They raised a family full of wholesome love while she pursued her aspirations of teaching challenged children. Helene was a pioneer on many fronts. She attended multiple universities and achieved her master's in education while raising her family of six. This alone was a great accomplishment given the struggles, especially for a woman, in that era. She took great pride in caring for everyone, no matter the challenges. Helene was a determined woman and beacon of light for her husband, children, family, friends, colleagues and students throughout her years.
She was involved with many organizations throughout her life. Helene also had countless hobbies that included cooking, gardening, reading, writing and bowling. She prayed the Rosary every day. She was a woman of God's faith up until the day of her passing. In her final years, she was gifted a prayer shawl from her beloved friend Karen Schellinger that Helene wore daily. Helene received the last rights adorning her mother's rosary and the prayer shawl before she lost total consciousness. She was surrounded by angels her entire life.
Helene was graced to marry Richard Bresnahan who predeceased her in 2008. Since that time, she spoke of her loving husband through his cherished memorabilia she so proudly displayed. She had countless stories of the family accomplishments and their eternal love that she recanted daily. Helene leaves behind a large family including her six children; Richard/Mary, Philomena/Tim, Kevin/Carolyn, Maureen, Doherty/former husband Andrew Gilchrest, M.D.'s, Chad/Anna and former wife Nicole. Her siblings, Jerome/Carolee, James/Gladys, Dennis/Judy, Denise, and her sister-in-law Hilda Mock. Her predeceased siblings include Elizabeth and Irene, Frank, Leo, and Hubert. Helene leaves behind many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Lord, please bless Helene with thoughts and prayers, as her funeral arrangements are being made through this COVID-19 pandemic. Helene's services will be held in Casselton at the family gravesite at a future date to be announced. Please send your donations in memory and honor of Helene Bresnahan to the Catholic Charities Emergency Mobile Food Shelf. The contact information for your generosity should be directed to 911 18th Street North, St Cloud, MN 56303.