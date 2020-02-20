Helen Teske

Helen Marion (Jarrett) Teske passed away peacefully in her home at Parkwood Senior Living, Grand Forks, on Feb. 18, 2020. Helen lived a good life. She was 92 years old.
Helen was born on Nov. 20, 1927, in Philadelphia, Pa., to William and Harriet (Wright) Jarrett. Helen met and married Jonathan Teske in 1945 in Philadelphia where they resided with their four children until they moved to Jonathan's home state in 1970. Helen and Jonathan lived near and in Arena, until the time of Jonathan's death in 1983. They were married for nearly 38 years. Following Jonathan's passing, Helen moved to Bismarck where she completed her high school equivalency and enrolled in Bismarck Junior College. Helen earned her associate's degree in 1985. Helen spoke of her college years fondly as some of her best times. She continued to reside in Bismarck, staying active in TOPS, McCabe United Methodist Church, bingo, and road trips with family until moving to Parkwood Senior Living in Grand Forks in 2018. At Parkwood, Helen remained active, enjoying time with her many new friends. She especially loved the staff, who became like family.
Helen is survived by her four children, Bill Teske (Molly); Lynn Cook (Rob); Sue Heinz; and Chris Teske (Colleen), twelve grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, and one grandson.
A memorial service celebrating Helen's life will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in the chapel at Parkwood Senior Living, Grand Forks. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the American Cancer Society.
(Amundson Funeral Home, Grand Forks)
Service information
1:00PM
749 S. 30th St
Grand Forks, ND 58201