Helen Stark, 86, of Bismarck, passed away Aug. 5, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at the Ascension Catholic Church, Bismarck, with Msgr. Jim Braaten as celebrant. Burial will be held at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available on the Bismarck Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at Bismarck Funeral Home, with a rosary at 7 p.m.

Helen was born Aug. 20, 1933 in Raleigh, to Gabriel and Natalia (Wingenbach) Volk. She was raised on a farm south of St. Gertrudes where she attended school. In 1950, she moved to Bismarck and worked at A.W. Lucas Company for many years.

On Aug. 19, 1967, Helen married Calvin Stark in Mandan. For 23 years, she worked at Herberger's in the lingerie department, retiring in 1993. She enjoyed crocheting, playing cards, traveling and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also a member of the Amvets Auxiliary.

Helen will be deeply missed by her son, Robert (Diane) Dressler; four grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; two sisters, Katie Stoltz, Alvina Schmidt and Gloria (Ernie) Blohm.