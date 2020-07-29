Helen Rockne

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen J. Rockne, 100, of Breckenridge, Minn., formerly of Hazen, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020, at Essentia Health in Fargo. Visitation will be held at English Lutheran Church in Hazen from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, followed by her 11 a.m. memorial service. Pastor Bill Wagner will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials sent to English Lutheran Church in Hazen. Arrangements have been entrusted to Vertin-Munson Funeral Home.

Helen Jean Pridt was born April 12, 1920, in Billings, Mont., to Matthew and Mabel Pridt of Temvik. In 1921, the family moved to Hazen, where Jean graduated from Hazen High School in 1937. She continued her education at the North Dakota State College of Agriculture (NDSU) graduating in 1941. She taught in the Hazen Public Schools until she was united in marriage to Lloyd Rockne at Ft. Lewis, Wash., in October of 1943.

Jean worked for several organizations in Hazen, including the Hazen Clinic, Hazen Public Schools, West River Telecommunications, and the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction in Bismarck, until her retirement in 1983.

After retiring, Jean enjoyed spending winters in AZ and summers in Hazen. She was a member of English Lutheran Church and active in Sakakawea Medical Center volunteers' program.