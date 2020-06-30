Helen Reiter, 96, passed away June 24, 2020, at the Wibaux County Nursing Home in Wibaux, Mont., with her family by her side due to complications of old age. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery in Mandan. Silha Funeral Home of Wibaux has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Helen was born in Beach Jan. 26, 1924, at the home of her parents, John and Mary (Marks) Metzger. After the death of both parents and with the blessing of all the older siblings, Helen Jeanette, age four, became the precious adopted child of Ted and Mary Dickinson, who lived only two blocks away.
Helen graduated from Beach High School and went on to nursing school at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. She was a member of the Nurse Cadets during her training. While heading to Beach on the train during a school break, she met Henry Reiter, a soldier on leave from the Army Air Corps, headed to his hometown of Laurel, Mont. They were soon married at the Dickinson's house Jan. 27, 1946. They lived briefly in Laurel, and then moved to Beach.
Helen and Hank raised their three children, Mary Sue, Jani Lynn and Ted William, while Hank worked with his in-laws at Dickinson's Department Store. Helen was active in Eastern Star, Homemakers Club and American Legion Auxiliary. She was a very good seamstress and made beautiful clothing for herself and her family.
After the children were older, Helen began working at the store too. She greatly enjoyed the customers and being active on Main Street. Helen and Hank traveled many miles following their son's sports and later to visit kids and grandkids scattered all over. She visited Germany in 1986.
After Hank's passing in 2009, Helen moved to the Golden Valley Manor in Beach. She loved all the activities there and friends old and new. In 2012, a series of strokes required her to be admitted to the Wibaux County Nursing Home.
Helen was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-three years, Hank; son, Ted; son-in-law, Everett Sykora; Metzger siblings, Philbea, Jack, Harley, Eleanor, George and Ella; her parents; and infant brother, Teddy Dickinson.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Mary (Jim) Lawin, Dickinson, and Jan Sykora of St. Cloud, Minn.; daughter-in-law, Marsha (Maus) Reiter, Hatton; grandchildren, Anne Hartwig, Chad Sykora, Erika Snow, Todd Sykora, Teddy O'Loughlin, Elizabeth Swaby, Scott Reiter and Abby Reiter and her great-grandchildren, Riley, Blake, Daisy, Jake, Grace, Henry, Caelem, Oliver, James, Sam, Brennan, Evelyn, Teagan, Kinley, Stella, Ireland, Colt and William.
Memorials may be given to the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.silhafuneralhomes.com.
