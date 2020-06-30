× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Helen Reiter, 96, passed away June 24, 2020, at the Wibaux County Nursing Home in Wibaux, Mont., with her family by her side due to complications of old age. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the North Dakota Veteran's Cemetery in Mandan. Silha Funeral Home of Wibaux has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Helen was born in Beach Jan. 26, 1924, at the home of her parents, John and Mary (Marks) Metzger. After the death of both parents and with the blessing of all the older siblings, Helen Jeanette, age four, became the precious adopted child of Ted and Mary Dickinson, who lived only two blocks away.

Helen graduated from Beach High School and went on to nursing school at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. She was a member of the Nurse Cadets during her training. While heading to Beach on the train during a school break, she met Henry Reiter, a soldier on leave from the Army Air Corps, headed to his hometown of Laurel, Mont. They were soon married at the Dickinson's house Jan. 27, 1946. They lived briefly in Laurel, and then moved to Beach.