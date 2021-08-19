Helen Navratil

Helen Navratil, 87, passed away Aug. 17, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Glen Ullin. A rosary will begin at 9:30 a.m. and public visitation will continue afterwards until the time of the service. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Glen Ullin.

Helen was born March 12, 1934, the daughter of Phillip and Margaret (Geck) Schlatter in Glen Ullin. She grew up on a farm northeast of Glen Ullin and graduated the eighth grade from farm school. On Nov. 28, 1951, she married Don Navratil and lived on the home place.

Mom was a beautiful lady inside and out. She was a very kind and caring person. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She couldn't wait to spend time with them.

Her hobbies included baking, taking walks in the outdoors, doing her word search puzzles and watching a little TV throughout the day. Helen was known for her very delicious homemade buns, biscuits, pies, cookies and strudel. We will never forget the wonderful meals she cooked.

Mom was very active up until her passing. She would drive her car down to Bismarck to go shopping by herself because she enjoyed getting away once in a while.