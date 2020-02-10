Helen Joyner

Helen M. Joyner, 88, Bismarck, passed away on Feb. 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Church of Corpus Christi. The visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Helen was born on Jan. 28, 1932 to George and Angeline (Hecker) Schmidt. She was raised on a family farm in Flasher. She worked at Century High School for many years as a cook. Helen loved to bowl, go motorcycle riding, play cards and enjoyed being in Florida during the winter months. She devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to family members and anybody that needed a helping hand. She will always be remembered for her big heart and spunky attitude and ripping up the dance floor.

Helen leaves behind two daughters, Marilyn Eckroth (Gary) and Karen O'Brien (Tom); three sons, Gary Bender (Patty), Mike Bender (Marlys Lupien) and Tim Bender; and a special goddaughter, Charlene Butler. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Ryan Eckroth, Weston Eckroth, Chelsey Tower, Brandon Bender, Dustin Bender, Brittany Rooney, Zach and Nathan Bender; 11 great-grandchildren, brothers, George (Clair) Schmidt, Frank (Bonnie) Schmidt, Patrick (Brenda) Schmidt, and Ben (Joell) Schmidt; and sisters, Deloris Jorgenson, Katherine Kuntz and Bernardette Warner.