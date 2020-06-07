Helen Johnson

Helen was born in Wilton on Dec. 6, 1920, to Erick and Ottilia Pearson, immigrants from Varmland, Sweden. She grew up on a farm during the Great Depression, working alongside her father, whom she loved spending time with. It was here that Helen developed her strong work ethic, learned from an early age to make do with what she had and had a genuine appreciation for all that was done for her. She attended a one room country school and walked a mile and a half there and back each day. In the winter, she rode in a horse-drawn sled using heated rocks to stay warm. Helen realized, early on, the importance of education and graduated from Wilton High School. She attended Minot Teachers College and taught in a one room country school for two years.